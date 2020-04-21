Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).
Shares of SLA stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching GBX 203.60 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,027,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.19.
In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.