Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

Shares of SLA stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching GBX 203.60 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,027,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

