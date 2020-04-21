Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

