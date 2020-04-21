Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($91.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.69 ($0.80) on Monday, hitting €76.95 ($89.48). The stock had a trading volume of 554,633 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.51. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.