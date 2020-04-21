Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1,288.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.02657077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00222358 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

