Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hologic by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 2,822,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,243. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

