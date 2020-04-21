Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 3,588,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 615,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,864. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 583,787 shares of company stock worth $9,169,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $114,594,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

