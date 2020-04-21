Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 6.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,364,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

