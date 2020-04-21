Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $542,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

MDT stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

