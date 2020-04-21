Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $784,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 3,995,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

