Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

