Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 233 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.65. 3,143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

