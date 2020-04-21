Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 850 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.65. 3,854,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

