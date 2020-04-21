Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

