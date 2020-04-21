HSBC Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €7.30 Price Target

HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.01 ($12.81).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €8.52 ($9.91). The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.