Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

