Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 31,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 268.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

