Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

