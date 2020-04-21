Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $346,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,551,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

