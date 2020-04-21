Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

LLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.