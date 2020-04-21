HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. 190,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,734. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,826,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 610,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 354,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.