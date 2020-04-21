IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. 62,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -12.20. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $74.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

