Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Nomura Securities

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lifted by Nomura Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.22.

IBP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,102. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

