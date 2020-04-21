InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,100 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 1,004,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 419,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

