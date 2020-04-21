International Game Technology’s (IGT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.79. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

