Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lucas Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.