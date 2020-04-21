Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. The stock had a trading volume of 72,683,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

