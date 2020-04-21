Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,683,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

