Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

