Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 3,800 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 6,507,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

