Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,770,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

