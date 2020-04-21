Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 4,518,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit