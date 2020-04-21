Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 4,518,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

