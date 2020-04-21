Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.57 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

MO stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 15,084,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

