Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $339,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 8,529,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,820. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.