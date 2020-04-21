Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

GE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.