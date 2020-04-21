Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 14,365 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,856,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,314. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

