Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 9,273 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 7,740,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,062. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

