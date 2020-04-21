InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.73). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 2,335,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,094. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after buying an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after buying an additional 1,318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 736,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.