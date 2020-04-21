InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.11 Million

Brokerages expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post sales of $62.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.57 million and the highest is $63.80 million. InVitae reported sales of $40.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $307.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.90 million to $330.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $459.04 million, with estimates ranging from $410.28 million to $498.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in InVitae by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in InVitae by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 2,335,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,094. InVitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

