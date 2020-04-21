iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,944 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. 7,850,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

