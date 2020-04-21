iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

