iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

