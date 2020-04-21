iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. 8,679,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.