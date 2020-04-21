iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

