iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.