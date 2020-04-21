iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. 8,016,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.