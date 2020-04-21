iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.