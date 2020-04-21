iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 3,071,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

