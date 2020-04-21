iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 1,316,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,906. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

