iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Amarillo National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. 723,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,353. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.