iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,424. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

